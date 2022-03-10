Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler odds: ‘El Cucuy’ betting underdog for UFC 274 showdown

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will make his combat sports return against fellow action fighter and ex-Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler as part of the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event on May 7 in Phoenix.

“El Cucuy” opened as the +155 betting underdog but quickly grew to +185, according to BetOnline.ag, which means money is already starting to trickle in for this fan-friendly clash. “Iron” remains the odds-on favorite and jumped from -180 to -220 in just a matter of hours.

The 38 year-old Ferguson (25-6) was once considered the second-best contender in the lightweight division, racking up 12 straight wins with nine nasty finishes. Then came a dreadful three-fight losing streak that sent the visibly shopworn “El Cucuy” tumbling to No. 7 in the official rankings.

That’s two spots above the 22-7 Chandler, 35, who burst onto the scene with a thunderous knockout victory over Dan Hooker. “Iron” would drop his next two fights against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje but the losses did little to hurt his overall stock, thanks to a pair of post-fight performance bonuses.

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite top contender Justin Gaethje. Elsewhere on the card, longtime veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon finally collide at 155 pounds, while Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux run it back in the light heavyweight division.

