Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rematch targeted for ‘July or August’ UFC event

Former women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will have an opportunity to reclaim her strap when she rematches newly-crowned 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena at one of the upcoming UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events in July or August.

That’s according to her jiu-jitsu coach Balbino Junior.

“We’re here [in Las Vegas] for two more weeks [shooting The Ultimate Fighter 30], and we don’t have a date set yet, but Amanda is getting the rhythm and we’re doing some training already,” Junior told MMA Fighting. “Since we’re doing TUF and I think the [TUF 30] finals will be on the same day of the Julianna fight, I believe this fight it’s probably happening around July or August.”

Nunes (21-5) lost her bantamweight title in a shocking upset loss to Pena (11-4) at UFC 269 last December, then agreed to coach Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) before running it back. “Lioness” also parted ways with longtime gym American Top Team (ATT) to help get herself back on course.

“She needs to be with people that believe in her 100 percent, that trust her, so she’s comfortable for a nice camp,” Junior continued. “I’m very confident in the work we’re doing together and she’s very excited. Change is good sometimes. Our goal is to make Amanda bring this belt back. We know what Amanda is capable of. She’s a complete athlete.”

TUF 30 airs May 3 on ESPN+.