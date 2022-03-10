Judge in Cain Velasquez case ‘concerned about safety’ and ‘asked for protection’

Cain Velasquez was arraigned on attempted murder charges earlier this week in Santa Clara, Calif., where the “reckless” former UFC heavyweight champion was denied bail after being labeled a “risk” by presiding judge Shelyna Brown.

While Brown was not identified by name, NBC Bay Area reports “one of the judges” involved in the case was “concerned about safety” and “asked for protection.” As a result, security has been increased and local police are monitoring the situation.

“I’m not surprised at all,” retired sheriff’s lieutenant Mark Garcia said. “You look at each and every case and you also do a threat assessment. And you come up with an idea and the tools necessary to provide them safety.”

Velasquez, 39, was arrested earlier this month after a public shooting that left one person injured. The court came under fire for keeping the former pro wrestler but releasing suspected child molester Harry Goularte, Velasquez’s intended target.

Velasquez is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

“Forty years of doing this, I can’t believe the criminal justice system thinks this is the right outcome,” said Mark Geragos, Velasquez’s attorney.

Velasquez will be back in court on April 12.