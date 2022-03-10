UFC vet Paige VanZant signs with AEW

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight contender Paige VanZant, who also appeared on Chopped and Dancing with the Stars, recently signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to ESPN, and is expected to begin her professional wrestling training over the next few weeks.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) President David Feldman recently told the combat sports media that VanZant’s future as a bareknuckle boxer was “up in the air” after “12 Gauge” went 0-2 inside the ring, while also insisting he wouldn’t “hold anybody back” who didn’t want to compete.

“Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me,” VanZant wrote on Twitter. “PVZ TAKING OVER!!!!”

VanZant, 27, arrived on AEW programming last fall, part of Dan Lambert’s American Top Team (ATT) crew that also showcased UFC veterans Junior dos Santos and Jorge Masvidal. Wednesday night’s appearance featured an angle with wrestler Tay Conti, who did not respond well to the Twitter news about VanZant’s signing.

“She’s gonna get her ass kicked just like she did her whole fighting career.”