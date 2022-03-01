Kayla Harrison invites Cris Cyborg to gym after PFL matches Bellator offer: ‘I’m so sick of this s—t’

The Kayla Harrison free agency saga continues! But not to the content of the two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo.

Harrison took to Twitter on Tuesday (Mar. 1, 2022) to vent her frustrations following the latest update on her fighting future.

“PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) has matched Kayla Harrison’s offer from Bellator, I’m told,” Ariel Helwani reported. “The expectation is she will officially re-sign with the promotion in the coming days.”

Always one to keep her eye out for all the happenings in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), especially when it comes to potential opponents, Bellator Featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino reacted to the report with multiple eye emojis.

As cryptic as an emoji as that always can be in any utilization, it was enough to prompt a response from Harrison.

“Hey @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say,” Harrison quote tweeted. “I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week.”

Hours later, Harrison tweeted out; “Frustrated. Beyond frustrated.”

Throughout her current offseason, and even midway through the 2021 PFL tournament, Harrison made it clear that she wants to prove she’s the absolute best fighter in the world. Though, at the same time, her growing family now takes an understandable priority over all else.

The 31-year-old Middletown, Ohio native has amassed a dominant 12-0 record in MMA with all but one of her fights taking place inside the PFL cage. Harrison captured her second Lightweight championship at the conclusion of the 2021 season in December with a second-round armbar submission win over Taylor Guardado. Of her dozen bouts, only twice has she been unable to score the finish — both instances came against former UFC Bantamweight, Larissa Pacheco.