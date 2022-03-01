Tony Ferguson says he was willing to face both Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev on short notice

Short notice be damned, many a Lightweight offered their aid to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 272’s co-main event slot opposite Rafael dos Anjos. In the end, Renato Moicano will be the one getting the chance to potentially launch himself into the mix among the division’s best.

Among the several names to voice their interest, one apparently did so behind the scenes as Tuesday, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter to share he made an effort not just to compete this weekend, but the last as well.

Disclaimer, yes, this is really how “El Cucuy” types on social media.

“We Were Offered To Fight @RdosAnjosMMA On Short Notice For #ufc272 We We’re Moar Than Ready To Step In And Save The Fight & Perform. We Were Also Ready To Beat Fatheads Primo @MAKHACHEVMMA This Past Weekend But No Call Was Received, TUF Times”

Last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 49 main event featuring Islam Makhachev was originally to see him face Ferguson’s last opponent, Beneil Dariush. Unfortunately for Dariush, he suffered a leg injury that led to his withdrawal and Bobby Green’s entry.

In the case of dos Anjos’ bout, his initial opponent, Rafael Fiziev, tested positive for COVID-19. As Monday progressed immediately following the news, it had appeared that we may actually get Makhachev as the replacement for Fiziev.

If Ferguson would have slid his way in, it would have made for a rematch as he and the former Lightweight titleholder in dos Anjos met in Nov. 2016. Ferguson would pick up a unanimous decision nod in what was his first UFC main event.

Ferguson and Michael Chandler have been recently linked to one another for a potential bout in the near future. The 38-year-old currently rides a three-fight losing streak with his last victory coming over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in June 2019 (watch highlights).