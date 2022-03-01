Video: Dillian Whyte no-shows Tyson Fury press conference, ‘Gypsy King’ stares him down anyway

. @Tyson_Fury doesn't even his opponent to be there to have a faceoff! Even got @frankwarren_tv involved One of a kind! #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/LMBZuDz1KE

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte decided to no-show today’s kickoff press conference, held in advance of his April 23rd title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

That didn’t stop “The Gypsy King” from staging a pre-fight staredown.

Whyte is expected to remain in Portugal for the duration of his boxing camp and recent reports suggest “The Body Snatcher” is skipping all promotional duties to protest the 80/20 purse split. Fury stands to make $29.5 million against just $7.4 million for Whyte.

The winner bags an additional $4.1 million.

“He’s getting the biggest payday of his life,” Fury said at today’s presser. “He should be here kissing my feet and washing my feet. It’s given me that much more confidence, it’s unbelievable. He’s definitely shown the white flag in my estimation. He doesn’t want to go face-to-face with me because he’ll see that fire in my eyes and he’ll think ‘I’m getting smashed to bits’.”

After getting stopped by Anthony Joshua back in late 2015, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) went on a 12-1 tear, having recently regained the WBC interim heavyweight title by putting away Alexander Povetkin last March in Gibraltar. Fury improved to 31-0-1 with 22 KOs by knocking out Deontay Wilder in their Oct. 2021 trilogy in Las Vegas.

See you on April 23 ... maybe?