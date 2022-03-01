UFC 272 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Rafael Dos Anjos trains with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

Rafael Dos Anjos was one of the featured fighters for Episode 2 of the UFC 272 “Embedded” video blog, but it was his son, Roginho dos Anjos, who stole the show ahead of this Sat. night’s (March 5, 2022) “Covington vs. Masvidal” pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas.

“Spider-Man! Do you want to put the mask on? He is going to be impressed when you do the Spider-Man move,” striking coach Emerson Falcao Vieira said. “Look at this. Can you see? Spider-Man is ready. Let’s go!”

Pipsqueak or not, those are some pretty impressive moves.

Dos Anjos (30-13) was originally expected to throw hands against fast-rising lightweight phenom Rafael Fiziev; however, “Ataman” was felled by COVID-19 and forced to withdraw. Stepping in to take his place is longtime lightweight veteran Renato “Moicano” Carneiro, who agreed to the five-round contest at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

UFC 272 will be headlined by the welterweight grudge match between bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Elsewhere on the card, heavyweight bruiser Greg Hardy competes on what could be the final fight of his UFC contract opposite Serghei Spivac, while Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell collide at 145 pounds.

For the latest UFC 272 fight card and PPV lineup click here.