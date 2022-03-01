Stripped! Vladimir Putin’s black belt revoked by International Taekwondo Organization

Vladimir Putin’s decision to lead military forces against Ukraine will cost the Russian president his 9th dan black belt, an honorary title awarded back in Nov. 2013. In addition, Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation has been suspended indefinitely.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has managed to retain his honorary title.

“World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance,” a statement read. “In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013.”

Putin has previously been accused of having “the mentality of a street fighter.”

“In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events,” the statement continued. “World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus. World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war.”

Voices of Children is providing assistance to children and families all over Ukraine, even helping with evacuations. You can donate here.