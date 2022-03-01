Cain Velasquez mugshot pic: Ex-UFC champ held on suspicion of attempted murder

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx

Police have released the mugshot of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was arrested and held on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday afternoon in Morgan Hills, Calif., and I rank it above the “Mayhem” evil clown face but below the Nick Diaz super suave shot.

Velasquez, 39, has been linked to a shooting that took place at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue near a local high school. The alleged victim, identified as an adult male, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Related Jones Weary Mugshot Released

“Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident,” a police statement read. “He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

Fight fans haven’t see much of Velasquez since his technical knockout loss to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou back in early 2019. After brief run with WWE, the former champ hooked up with AAA wrestling in Mexico.

Velasquez will make his first court appearance on Weds. (March 2) at noon.