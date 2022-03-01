UFC 273 odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as 3-to-1 betting favorite over Gilbert Burns

Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 9, 2022 from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Promotion president Dana White confirmed the bout on Monday.

“Borz” opened as the -300 betting favorite for their three-round contest, according to BetOnline.ag, against +250 for “Durinho.” You can expect those odds to shift once money starts trickling in for both combatants over the next few weeks.

Related Chimaev Folds Sparring Partner With Brutal Body Shot

Chimaev (10-0) is already 4-0 under the UFC banner and coming off last October’s destruction of welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. Burns (20-4), meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including last July’s unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and late replacement Chan Sung Jung. Elsewhere on the card, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan collide to unify the UFC bantamweight titles.

For the latest UFC 273 fight card and PPV lineup click here.