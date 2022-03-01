Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez jailed, held without bail in Santa Clara shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested and booked at Santa Clara Department of Corrections facility on Monday night (Feb. 28, 2022) following a shooting in in Morgan Hill, Calif., that left one man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

That’s according to a report from NBC Bay Area.

The one-time WWE star is being held without bail on suspicion of attempted murder. A subsequent report from MMA Junkie indicates Velasquez will make his first court appearance tomorrow (Weds., March 2) at noon.

“Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave,” San Jose police wrote on Twitter at the time of the shooting. “One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

“One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances. Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation,” the statement continued. “Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours.”

Velasquez, who turns 40 in July, has not competed since falling to Francis Ngannou as part of the UFC on ESPN main event back in early 2019. His longtime coach recently teased a potential MMA comeback; however, that appears likely at this point and time.

Expect more details on this still-developing story in the coming days.