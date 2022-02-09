Alex Hernandez ‘pissed off’ after getting dumped on UFC 271 Prelims — ‘Incites such a rage’

Alex Hernandez is “fired the fuck up.”

That’s because the lightweight veteran was dumped on the early “Prelims” portion of the upcoming UFC 271 fight card (see it here), which pops off this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Hernandez’s backyard of Houston, Texas.

“The Great” battles Brazilian bruiser Renato Moicano.

“Man, I’m fired the fuck up because of the amount of disrespect the UFC is showing me on this card,” Hernandez told MMA Fighting. “We have to wait four months and then I’m on the early fucking Prelims. I mean, that incites such a rage in me so I’m coming to make a statement. I’m so fired up about that. I’m so pissed off and I’m so motivated, so I’m really eager to make a statement.”

Anyone who’s attended a UFC event in person will tell you that regardless of the venue, most of the seats are empty for the early preliminary fights, slots that are typically populated by up-and-coming prospects (or down-and-going veterans).

Or fighters who lose to Kevin Lee.

“I’m in my state, I’m practically in my city, the only other guy [from] there [fighting outside of the early Prelims] is Derrick Lewis — and rightfully so, he’s the co-main,” Hernandez continued. “But how the fuck did I get on the early, early Prelims? It’s not even the Prelims. Not on the main card, not on the [ESPN] Prelims, it’s my peers that are barely above me, or people that are statistically below that are above me [on the card]. I’m frustrated, plus we’re in Texas. I’m gonna take out Moicano and make a statement and let them know not to discredit, or disrespect me like that again.”

Hernandez (13-4) is coming off a knockout win over Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 38 back in October but is just 3-3 over his last six. In addition, most MMA fans probably remember “The Great” more for his karma sandwich served by Chef Cerrone than his recent run inside the Octagon.

