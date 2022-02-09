Derrick Lewis ‘might turn into a wrestler’ against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271

UFC heavyweight power puncher Derrick Lewis was recently featured in Episode 3 of UFC 271 “Embedded” and cautioned fight fans who are expecting a highlight-reel knockout against fellow 265-pound slugger Tai Tuivasa to instead prepare for an all-out MMA fight this Sat. night (Feb. 12) in Houston, a three-round showdown that may include a fair share of takedowns.

“You can say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna stand up and bang the whole fight,’ but we’re fighters so ain’t no telling once you step inside the Octagon,” Lewis said. “I can say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do this’ or ‘I’m gonna do that,’ but as soon as you step in there you might turn into a wrestler, you never know. Soon as those doors close, it’s a completely different feeling. You can be feeling good and everything, ready to go [until] those doors close, so you really gotta prepare for everything.”

Lewis (26-8) is coming off a violent, first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 back in December. As for Tuivasa (13-3), he was last seen toe-tagging Augusto Sakai at UFC 269 in Las Vegas. Combined, both fighters have 33 career knockouts, so anything less than a lights-out finish may be regarded as a disappointment by fickle fight fans prone to booing anything grappling related.

For the rest of the UFC 271 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.