Tai Tuivasa will do ‘Cuppy’ (not Shoey) at UFC 271, drink beer from Derrick Lewis’ hot ball guard

If you thought drinking cheap beer from a sweaty shoe was gross, wait until you hear about the newest trend ahead of the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the “Cuppy.”

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is known for his post-fight “Shoey” after every win, but is prepared to up the ante this weekend in “The Lone Star State” — assuming opponent Derrick Lewis is willing (and coherent enough) to remove his “ball guard” for a quick sip.

“He can throw it to me when I win and I’ll do a ‘cuppy’ out of his ball guard,” Tuivasa, 28, told reporters during the UFC 271 media day (watch the replay here).

The precedent has already been set. Remember that Lewis removed his protective cup in the moments after his knockout win over Chris Daukaus at the UFC Vegas 45 event back in December, launching the sweaty ball guard right into the hands of a thirsty fan.

I would love to know what said fan did with his newfound memorabilia.

Tuivasa (13-3) has more at stake than just his post-fight celebration. A victory over the hard-hitting Lewis, a two-time title challenger, could vault “Bam Bam” into the Top 5 of the heavyweight division and perhaps one big win away from a 265-pound title shot.

