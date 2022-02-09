Bye! Derek Brunson retiring from UFC after he whoops Cannonier, dethrones Adesanya

Derek Brunson wants to get out of the game with his brains intact.

That’s why the No. 4-ranked middleweight contender only plans to compete two more times, starting with his UFC 271 fight against Jared Cannonier and ending with his championship victory over Israel Adesanya.

Assuming “The Last Stylebender” is still champion after UFC 271.

“I’m going to sit and wait for a title fight, for sure,” Brunson told MMA Junkie. “I’ve done everything I need to do in this division and yeah, that’s that. Honestly, I plan on fighting two more times. I feel like I’m lucky and blessed to fight in the UFC 20 times and I’m super smart. I’ve got a good brain on my head. So, I don’t want to fight until I can’t fight no more. That’s all I’m thinking about right now. Beating Cannonier, beating Izzy, and riding out.”

No telling on what Brunson plans to do with a loss to Cannonier.

Brunson (23-7) has not tasted defeat since falling to Adesanya at UFC 230 back in Nov. 2018. As for Cannonier (14-5), who like his fight night opponent is 37 years old, he’s won four of his last five with his only blemish during that span coming at the hands of Whittaker.

The winner of Brunson vs. Cannonier is expected to fight the winner of Adesanya vs. Whittaker at some point later this year, unless the promotion opts for a championship rubber match to settle their Oceanic score.