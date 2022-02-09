 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Israel Adesanya re-ups with UFC, inks ‘one of the most lucrative deals in company history’

By Jesse Holland
UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya: Open Workouts Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Israel Adesanya is here to stay.

The reigning middleweight titleholder recently signed a new, multi-fight contract with UFC in what’s being called “one of the most lucrative deals in company history.” That’s according to the press release getting passed around by Paradigm Sports, who also scored monster deals for both Conor McGregor and Cris Cyborg.

“We are very happy with the terms of Israel’s new promotional agreement with UFC,” Paradigm’s Tim Simpson wrote. “Israel truly deserves to be the position that he’s in and we look forward to several more prosperous years with UFC.”

Adesanya, 32, is a former kickboxer who migrated to UFC in early 2018. “The Last Stylebender” is 10-1 in 11 trips to the Octagon, with his only loss coming in a champion vs. champion super fight opposite then-light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

While the numbers behind Adesanya’s contract have not been disclosed, I’m sure today’s announcement won’t sit well with disgruntled fighters like Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, two outspoken headliners unhappy with the current state of fighter pay.

Adesanya (21-1) will make his next middleweight title defense against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 this Sat. night (Feb. 22) at Toyota Center in Houston, a rematch of their UFC 243 headliner in late 2019, which ended in favor of Adesanya.

