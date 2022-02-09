 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live: UFC 271 media day video from Houston

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for select fighters participating in the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and headlined by the middleweight title rematch pitting champion Israel Adesanya against challenger Robert Whittaker.

The media day live stream begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

10:30 a.m. Marcelo Rojo
10:45 a.m. Jared Vanderaa
11:00 a.m. Derek Brunson
11:15 a.m. Robert Whittaker
11:30 a.m. Casey O’Neil
11:45 a.m. Tai Tuivasa
12:00 p.m. Nasrat Harparast
12:15 p.m. Andrei Arlovski
12:30 p.m. Roxanne Modaferri
1:30 p.m. Bobby Green
1:45 p.m. Kyler Phillips
2:00 p.m. Derrick Lewis
2:15 p.m. Jared Cannonier
2:30 p.m. Israel Adesanya

In addition to the Adesanya vs. Whittaker championship main event, heavyweight hurters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide at UFC 271. In addition, an important middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier takes place in the “Lone Star State.”

For the rest of the UFC 271 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...