Live: UFC 271 media day video from Houston

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for select fighters participating in the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and headlined by the middleweight title rematch pitting champion Israel Adesanya against challenger Robert Whittaker.
The media day live stream begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
10:30 a.m. Marcelo Rojo
10:45 a.m. Jared Vanderaa
11:00 a.m. Derek Brunson
11:15 a.m. Robert Whittaker
11:30 a.m. Casey O’Neil
11:45 a.m. Tai Tuivasa
12:00 p.m. Nasrat Harparast
12:15 p.m. Andrei Arlovski
12:30 p.m. Roxanne Modaferri
1:30 p.m. Bobby Green
1:45 p.m. Kyler Phillips
2:00 p.m. Derrick Lewis
2:15 p.m. Jared Cannonier
2:30 p.m. Israel Adesanya
In addition to the Adesanya vs. Whittaker championship main event, heavyweight hurters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide at UFC 271. In addition, an important middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier takes place in the “Lone Star State.”
