Live: UFC 271 media day video from Houston

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for select fighters participating in the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and headlined by the middleweight title rematch pitting champion Israel Adesanya against challenger Robert Whittaker.

The media day live stream begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

10:30 a.m. Marcelo Rojo

10:45 a.m. Jared Vanderaa

11:00 a.m. Derek Brunson

11:15 a.m. Robert Whittaker

11:30 a.m. Casey O’Neil

11:45 a.m. Tai Tuivasa

12:00 p.m. Nasrat Harparast

12:15 p.m. Andrei Arlovski

12:30 p.m. Roxanne Modaferri

1:30 p.m. Bobby Green

1:45 p.m. Kyler Phillips

2:00 p.m. Derrick Lewis

2:15 p.m. Jared Cannonier

2:30 p.m. Israel Adesanya

In addition to the Adesanya vs. Whittaker championship main event, heavyweight hurters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide at UFC 271. In addition, an important middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier takes place in the “Lone Star State.”

For the rest of the UFC 271 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.