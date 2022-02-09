Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington is one of the most heated fights in recent memory, and the beef is still building up. The two are set to collide in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and each week, it becomes more clear that the former friends now detest one another.

Just last week, Masvidal released a video declaring Covington “The Real Street Judas,” and he’s been on FOX News to further talk s—t. Adding more fuel to the fire, Masvidal dropped another video today from inside American Top Team, the gym and team that kicked Covington from their roster after his controversial antics.

Masvidal intends for UFC to do the same once he’s done with “Chaos.” Check it out:

“At the temple, home to some real motherf—kers left and right,” Masvidal began (via MMAJunkie). “I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf—ker. There are many motherf—kers here but not your b—ch ass that got kicked out of here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that (ATT logo). I know what a sensitive b—ch you are and how you read the comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol, it just hurts.

“Keep talking s—t, though,” Masvidal continued. “March 5 is getting closer and so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a violent way, but the UFC is going to see you as such a liability that they’re going to kick you out, bro. And then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight. Maybe you can co-main event or some s—t like that because I don’t think you can main event after I’m done with you in any show. I’m going to f—k you up, man. March 5 can’t come close enough. See you soon b—ch.”

One way or another, Covington vs. Masvidal may end up being a career-ender for the defeated man.

Insomnia

Movsar Evloev vs. Dan Ige is a tremendous match up, and we’ll find out if Evloev is ready for the title mix right now.

Interesting featherweight fight is being finalized for June 4, per sources. Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) vs. Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC). Nos. 9 and 13 in the division, currently. Biggest test for Evloev so far. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 8, 2022

Related Strickland Fails To Crack Middleweight Top 5

This is the week of nunchucks apparently, and I am grateful.

This is the last thing you’ll ever see if u break into my trailer ⏳ pic.twitter.com/mUOPGw0Wtg — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) February 8, 2022

Marvin Vettori responds to Israel Adesanya’s recent comments, and props to the Italian ... he’s consistent.

Can say the same with him.

Imma catch you soon enough I swear ill make it right.

I can’t wait for that day to come but trust me it will and it’ll be glorious https://t.co/pqZo7xh7Ad — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 8, 2022

Well, this is fun. I’ve been fully immersed in martial arts since 2009, but I learned something new today:

Kyle Daukaus gets a new opponent for next weekend.

Kyle Daukaus didn’t have to wait long for a new opponent. Jamie Pickett will step in and replace Julian Marquez on the Feb. 19 #UFC card, per multiple sources. Story coming to @MMAjunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 8, 2022

Here’s a good reminder that being huge and strong was a significant pillar of Khabib’s MMA success.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for a recap of every finish in Robert Whittaker’s UFC career. Interesting to note that Whittaker’s become a more dangerous finisher since moving up to Middleweight!

There looks to be a bit of nervous energy in these punches, which might not always be the worst thing ...

A choke with the added benefit of centrifugal force?

Random Land

Do you like predicting UFC fights? Join the next season of The Money Pool, our community-led pool that’s been going on for over a decade now. More info HERE!

Trippy!

Midnight Music: Pusha T has been rapping about cocaine for 20 years, and it still works.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.