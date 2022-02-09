Latest Bellator London fight card, rumors for ‘Amosov vs. MVP’ on May 13

Event: Bellator London: “Amosov vs. MVP”

Date: Fri., May 13, 2022

Location: OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator London Main Event:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) vs. Michael Page (20-1)

Bellator London Main Card (4 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. Jason Jackson (15-4)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (6-3) vs. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer (5-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-2)

Bellator London ‘Prelims’ Card (12:30 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel (41-13) vs. Robert Whiteford (16-4)

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (14-4) vs. Tim Wilde (14-4)

125 lbs.: Kate Jackson (11-5-1) vs. Elina Kallionidou (8-4)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.