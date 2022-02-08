UFC comeback? Cain Velasquez MMA return ‘possible,’ says coach — ‘Money talks’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight titleholder Cain Velasquez has not competed since Francis Ngannou finished him as part of the UFC on ESPN main event back in early 2019 from inside Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

But that doesn’t mean Velasquez has settled into retirement with a comfy couch and six-pack of beer. In fact, the part-time luchador could easily make his MMA comeback if UFC or a competing promotion was able to make him an offer he couldn't refuse.

“He’s got it if he wants it,” head coach Javier Mendez told MMA Junkie. “He’s got it. But I don’t know know if he wants to come back. I don’t speak with him about those things. But it’s possible. If someone says, ‘Hey, here’s $2 million, let’s go fight,’ he might say, ‘Eh give me $4 (million) and I’ll do it.’ ... I don’t know, but who knows – money talks most of the time. If the money is good and the UFC lets him, it’s possible that he may do it. But look, he’d have to fight in the UFC because even if you retire, you’re with the UFC.”

Any talk of Velasquez coming back would not be complete without mentioning his poor track record when it comes to staying healthy. And the former champ turns 40 in July, drawing comparisons to the final run of fellow AKA standout Daniel Cormier.

“He does have more (in the tank) than what Daniel had,” Mendez continued. “He’s not the same. Cain is not the same as when he was younger, but he does have more left than Daniel. He is younger – he’s not in his 40s. Remember, Daniel was 42 and he had a back surgery, and after the surgery DC wasn’t the same. The years caught up to him. All the wear and tear and everything came to an end with him. In his mind, he was always a champion. With Daniel, his mind was always stronger than his body.”

Mendez also told MMA Junkie that Velasquez is “training, teaching, and even sparring at AKA,” which will no doubt give the former champ the itch to return. But you know that old saying about the spirit and the flesh...