Why is Israel Adesanya called The Last Stylebender? Because ‘tradition meets innovation’ at UFC 271

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently posted Episode 2 of UFC 271 “Embedded” featuring a closer look at some of the top fighters competing on the Feb. 12 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Houston, including middleweight headliners Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

So why do they call Adesanya “The Last Stylebender?”

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

“My background is in taekwondo and karate and I’ve made a migration into mixed martial arts and I like to think of it as tradition meets innovation,” Adesanya’s striking coach, Carl Van Roon, told the “Embedded” cameras. “The diversity and the ways you can express yourself, there’s a reason they call Izzy the ‘Stylebender.’ I think the body awareness he has from his dancing and his natural expressiveness is going to come out in the fight. It’s an exciting time to be working with these guys who are at the top level.”

Adesanya stopped Whittaker when they first went to war back at UFC 243.

In the two years since they last fought, Adesanya (21-1) made three successful title defenses, including last June’s unanimous decision victory over middleweight rival Marvin Vettori. His only blemish during that span was an unsuccessful jump to 205 pounds, where Jan Blachowicz mugged-and-slugged his way to victory on the judges’ scorecards.

To watch Episode 1 of UFC 271 “Embedded” featuring a closer look at heavyweight co-headliner Tai Tuivasa click here. To see who else is fighting at UFC 271 this weekend in “The Lone Star State” click here.

