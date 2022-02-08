Jake Paul expects fight fans to admit ‘they were wrong’ — ‘They will say I was great for the sport’

If you're one of the combat sports fans who can’t stand celebrity pugilist and part-time boxing promoter Jake Paul, then you might want to start working on your apology.

That’s because “The Problem Child” — on tour to promote the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano superfight — believes his work to boost fighter pay and improve conditions for athletes across the board will eventually speak for itself.

“They will say that I was great for the sport, that they respect me, and that they were wrong,” Paul told Liam Happe at DAZN. “They’ll say they cannot believe what has happened, and admit that their perspective of me has changed.”

Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) helped bring together the Taylor-Serrano fight after previously working with the “Real Deal” on last year’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV) cards, featuring the undefeated “Problem Child” in the main event.

“If people wanna show respect, then cool. If not, then cool. I’m still gonna be here doing my thing,” Paul said at the Taylor vs. Serrano press conference. “All I wanna do is bring more to this sport than I took from it and that’s what I’m trying to do. Get used to me, I’m gonna be here for awhile. All I’m trying to do is make boxing great again.”

Taylor vs. Serrano takes place on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York.