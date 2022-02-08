Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima will return to action at the upcoming Bellator London event — which is set to go down on May 13, 2022 — to co-headline the card against top-ranked contender, Jason Jackson.

Lima (No. 2) will be trying to break a horrid three-fight losing streak that has seen him lose his 170-pound title to Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260 in June 2020, and then lose a split decision to Michael Page at Bellator 267. Prior to that, though, “The Phenom” came up short in his bid to win the middleweight title against Gegard Mousasi.

Jackson, on the other hand, is currently riding a five-fight win streak and was last seen defeating Paul Daley at Bellator 260. Along the way, “The Ass-Kicking Machine” — ranked No. 3 — also picked up huge wins over Neiman Gracie and Benson Henderson.

Headlining the event will be a welterweight title fight between the aforementioned champion Yaroslav Amosov defending his title against Michael Page. In further action, Paul Daley will compete in the final fight of his MMA career against an opponent that has yet to be named.

