Former UFC middleweight hospitalized with COVID

COVID takes down yet another TUF guy.

Former UFC middleweight slugger Chris Leben, who went on to become a featured attraction in the bareknuckle arena, has been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, according to a recent post “The Crippler” made on social media.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday,” Leben said. “I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on.”

Leben, 41, parted ways with UFC after losing his fourth straight back in late 2013. In the years that followed, “The Crippler” would compile a 3-1 record as a bareknuckle boxer, retiring after his knockout win over Quentin Henry at “KnuckleMania” in Feb. 2021.

A timeline for Leben’s recovery has yet to be determined.