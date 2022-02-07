Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes staredown video from The Ultimate Fighter 30 media day

On Monday, UFC champions Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes locked eyes for the first time since their historic encounter at UFC 269 in December. The bantamweight and featherweight titleholders will square off once again at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) 30th season where Nunes looks to recapture the 135-pound bantamweight strap.

The date for when the rematch will happen remains to be determined.

What we do know, however, is that Pena and Nunes will be coaching heavyweight men and 125-pound flyweight women.

The bantamweight titlist in Pena will be coming full circle with her return to TUF. Season 18 of the show saw “The Venezuelan Vixen” run through the competition as a member of Miesha Tate’s team. It was the very first season to feature women and Pena has only lost to fellow future or former champions in Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie since.

Nunes’ loss to Pena goes down as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. After having her 12-fight winning streak snapped by a second-round rear-naked choke submission, “The Lioness” had reportedly left her longtime gym of American Top Team to start her own team. Nunes would clarify on Monday that she just wants a private space at the moment, but does intend to coach eventually.