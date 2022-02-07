Fear not, Jorge Masvidal will expose ‘very limited’ Colby Covington at UFC 272

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has a lot in common with fellow 170-pound contender Colby Covington. Aside from supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump, both “Gamebred” and “Chaos” are 0-2 in championship title fights against Kamaru Usman.

But their long and well-documented history as former friends-turned-bitter rivals was enough to award Masvidal and Covington the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for Sat., March 5, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Masvidal Sizable Underdog Against Covington

“It’s so amazing that I’m going to get to punch this guy in the face,” Masvidal told FOX News (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “And I really don’t like this guy, and I’m going to get paid for it – a big amount of money. And I can’t wait just to expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan.”

Masvidal openly campaigned for Trump ahead of the 2020 election (sample it here), which eventually ended in favor of Joe Biden. But “Gamebred” believes Covington’s continued support of the ex-President is just as phony as his UFC shtick.

“If you don’t believe me, just ask him any – what’s his favorite law that Trump passed while Trump was in presidency, or anything like that,” Masvidal continued. “Ask that idiot anything politically related. You’ll see he’s just a fraud, man. He’s just holding up books to get triggers and things like that, but he doesn’t know anything about what he talks about. And about fighting, he’s very limited. I’m going to show it, March (5), how limited he is.”

Masvidal, who turned 37 back in November, had two consecutive opportunities to strip Usman of the 170-pound strap. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch.

Regardless of who wins at UFC 272, neither fighter is going to be in line for a division title shot, which is currently assigned to streaking welterweight standout Leon Edwards. But judging by the bad blood between them, a dominant win could mean just as much as the 170-pound strap next month in “Sin City.”

To see who else is fighting at UFC 272 click here.