UFC 271: Please don’t give Tai Tuivasa a gun — ‘I’ll probably shoot myself in the d*ck’

UFC heavyweight power-puncher Tai Tuivasa recently arrived in “The Lone Star State” to prepare for his Derrick Lewis fight in the upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

As expected, the UFC 271 “Embedded” cameras were there to capture his arrival.

“I’m looking forward to see Texas barbecue or something,” Tuivasa said. “I should get me a gun then. I’ll probably shoot myself in the dick or something. I’ve actually been to Texas before, once, and I really enjoyed it. Texas barbecue, fried chicken, I tried that Whataburger — oh and Turkey Leg Hut, I went to last time. That shit was good. Can’t eat it before the weigh ins though, that will put me over the limit.”

After dropping three in a row and fighting for his job, Tuivasa (13-3) went on to win four straight — all by way of knockout — including his first-round destruction of Augusto Sakai as part of the UFC 269 event last December.

“I enjoyed myself the last time I was here,” Tuivasa continued. “Ended up at some crazy strip club. I don’t know where it was, it was in the hood or something. It was funny, I don’t know how I got there. I’m excited, this is Derrick’s hometown, not sure if I’m gonna get a few boos or not, that’s sweet. Fight week I’m always excited. Wind down, stop training, chill out, and get to work and get paid.”

