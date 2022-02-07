 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Countdown to UFC 271 full video replay for ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ on Feb. 12

By Jesse Holland
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against former division titleholder Robert Whittaker atop the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The winner of Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is expected to defend the 185-pound title against the winner of Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier. Brunson and the “Killa Gorilla” are booked for a middleweight title eliminator on the UFC 271 main card.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

Being called up for the UFC 271 co-main event is the titanic tilt between two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis and Australian shoe drinker Tai Tuivasa. The record-setting “Black Beast” has won four of his last five while the power-punching “Bam Bam” has captured four straight and could blast his way into a title contention with a victory over Lewis. Hard to imagine this 265-pound showdown makes it all the way to the judges’ scorecards, especially considering both fighters have a combined 33 knockouts.

Check out the UFC 271 main and co-main event “Countdown” special embedded above. For the rest of the UFC 271 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

