UFC Vegas 47 results: Matches to make for ‘Hermansson vs Strickland’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 47 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Middleweight collision which saw Sean Strickland defeat Jack Hermansson via split decision (video highlights here). In the co-main event, Nick Maximov also won a split-decision, edging out Punahele Soriano after a close 15-minute fight (full recap here).

Winner: Sean Strickland

Who He Should Fight Next: Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson winner

Currently on a six-fight win streak, Strickland is inching closer to a Top 5 ranking and all of the great fights it comes with. And while Strickland may have not been impressed with his performance, but picking up the “W” was huge for his tile aspirations. Up next for the brazen 185-pound contender should be a bout against the winner of the upcoming bout between Brunson (No. 5) and Cannonier (No. 3), which is expected to go down at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. And when looking at the rest of the division, the winner of Strickland vs Cannonier/Brunson should get the next shot at the division strap.

Winner: Nick Maximov

Who He Should Face Next: Deron Winn

Maximov improved to 8-0 after defeating Punahele Soriano via split decision, improving to 2-0 inside the Octagon. Still, it’s a long road ahead for the Nate Diaz disciple, who has a lot of ground to cover since he is very early in his career. A fight against Winn sounds about right. Winn — who is a protege of Daniel Cormier — is coming off a win over Antonio Arroyo, snapping his two-fight skid. He is only four fight into his UFC career, so it’s not like he has a vast experience advantage over Maximov.

Winner: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Who He Should Face Next: Michel Pereira

Rakhmonov made another emphatic statement in his third fight inside the Octagon, knocking out Carlston Harris via spinning hook kick (highlights). At 15-0, Rakhmonov will be climbing the ranks of the Top 15 soon enough, but he is still likely a couple of wins away. If he can defeat another rising 170-pounder in Pereira, that could do the trick. Pereira is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Andre Fialho at UFC 270 a few weeks ago, his fourth straight win. For “Demolidor,” being the first man to defeat Rakhmonov is a sure-fire way to crack into the Top 15.

Winner: Brendan Allen

Who He Should Fight Next: Eryk Anders

Allen put himself right back into the winner’s circle by submitting Sam Alvey in a late replacement fight. Eight fights into his UFC career, Allen has amassed a 6-2 record and everyone’s adoration because most see him as a future title contender. He still has a way to go since he is still not in the Top 15 at 185 pounds, but at 26 years of age he has plenty of time to get there. I’m feeling a fight between he and Anders next. Anders is coming off a tough loss at the hands of Andre Muniz at UFC 269, so he is need of a big win in order to get back on track. For Allen, defeating a hard-nosed brawler like Anders who has a ton of experience inside the Octagon would be great for his upward trajectory.

Winner: Julian Erosa

Who He Should Face Next: Brian Kelleher

Erosa was a huge winner last night after raking in the cash thanks to double-dipping with post-fight bonuses. On top of that, he got a nice percentage of Steven Peterson’s fight purse, who came in three pounds heavy for their featherweight bout. Winner of two straight, Erosa is 5-1 over his last six fights. A fight against Kelleher seams appealing. “Boom” is also the owner of a two-fight win streak and is coming off a big win over Kevin Croom just last month. Both men are slowly trying to find their way into the Top 15, a win here gets them a step closer.

Winner: Bryan Battle

Who He Should Face Next: Jamie Pickett

Battle improved to 2-0 inside the Octagon and 7-1 overall by ruining Tresean Gores UFC debut after 15 minutes of back and forth action. Up next for “Pooh Bear,” a fight against Pickett sounds good since he is also on a two-fight win streak after starting off his UFC career with two straight losses. Both men are fairly young in their MMA careers, though Pickett has more years of experience overall in the fight game than Battle. Still, “ooh Bear” showed he’s as game as they come, so this is a great matchup for both men.

For complete UFC Vegas 47 results and coverage click here.