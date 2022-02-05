Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlston Harris faced off in a Welterweight clash tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pair of Welterweights began the contest trading blows at distance, feinting and picking their shots. Early on, Rakhmonov’s jab looked crisp, while Harris was swinging pretty wide. Rakhmonov spun into a big kick to the body then attempted to flurry, but Harris wrapped his foe up and prevented further damage. Harris then showed great defense to deny a clinch takedown.

Back in the open, Rakhmonov sent his foe to the canvas with a massive spinning hook kick to the temple! Harris hit the mat and seemed aware, but a few straight punches from up above put him to sleep moments later.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is the truth. He’s now 15-0 with 15 finishes, and he’s won three straight inside the Octagon against quality competition in pretty effortless fashion. Kazakhstan’s first UFC fighter just also might be its first champion!

Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Carlston Harris via first-round knockout (watch highlights)

