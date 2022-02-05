As soon as UFC Vegas 47 wraps up tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland, a co-headliner pitting rising youngster Nick Maximov against the hard-hitting Punahele Soriano, and Octagon appearances by talented prospects Shavkat Rakhmonov, Tresean Gore, and Miles Johns, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

