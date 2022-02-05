 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 47 bonuses: Julian Erosa banks $100K in FOTY performance

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Erosa v Peterson Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland kept up his winning ways last night (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he outpointed middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in a main event showdown (highlights HERE).

In addition to the headliner, UFC Vegas 47 produced a laundry list of exciting fights and highlight-reel finishes. Check them out below and let us know which one was your favorite:

  • Welterweight prospect Phil Rowe scored a massive finish over Jason Witt when the “Fresh Prince” captured a second-round TKO (see it HERE)
  • Octagon newcomer Jailton Almeida made a huge light heavyweight splash when he stopped Danilo Marques via first-round TKO
  • Chidi Njokuani proved he belongs inside of the Octagon after sparking middleweight veteran Marc-Andre Barriault with a 16-second knockout (highlights HERE)
  • Julian Erosa edged out Steven Peterson with a unanimous decision in an early Fight of the Year candidate
  • Bantamweight veteran John Castaneda scored the biggest win of his MMA career when he ended the red-hot Miles Johns with a third-round submission
  • Undefeated welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov put the 170-pound division on notice with a blistering first-round wheel kick finish over Carlston Harris (watch HERE)
  • Brendan Allen moved up to light heavyweight to put Sam Alvey out to pasture with a second-round submission

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 47 bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson (Erosa gets $100K because Peterson missed weight)
  • Performance of the Night: Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Performance of the Night: Chidi Njokuani

For complete UFC Vegas 47 results and coverage click here.

