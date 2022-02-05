Shavkat Rakhmonov kept his undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) record intact last night (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the welterweight prospect stopped Carlston Harris with a beautiful first-round knockout (spinning wheel kick and punches).

Rakhmonov looked dangerous from the opening bell. His cerebral approach on the feet allowed him to lure Harris into range and land some crisp punches to back his opponent up. It looked like Harris was going to make it out of the first round to regroup on the stool, but Rakhmonov launched a spinning wheel kick that caught Harris and knocked him to the ground. Rakhmonov followed up with stinging punches from the top which put Harris out for the count.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

The spinning wheel kick that started the finishing sequence #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/4ZXG6mpkEc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 6, 2022

Rakhmonov, 27, is now 15-0 (3-0 UFC) with 15 finishes. The guy seems absolutely unstoppable right now, but with fellow undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev lurking around the welterweight division, Rakhmonov hasn’t gotten the credit he deserves. Assuming “Nomad” gets a shot at the division’s top 15 his next time around, he’ll have his opportunity to prove he’s the real deal ... again.

