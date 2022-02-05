Brendan Allen got back into the win column earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight contender outlasted Sam Alvey via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) in a light heavyweight affair.

Alvey may have been coming off of seven-fight winless streak, but the veteran looked pretty good in the early going. He caught Allen with a few stiff punches and engaged a little more than usual. Unfortunately for Alvey, Allen was there to fire back and ended up dropping him later in the first round. Allen kept his attack up in the second frame and caught Alvey on the feet again. That’s when Allen moved in for the rear-naked choke finish and made Alvey tap.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

