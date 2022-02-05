John Castaneda ended the hot streak of Miles Johns earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sexi Mexi” delivered an impressive third-round submission finish (arm triangle choke).

Johns was coming off back-to-back knockout wins and it certainly did him a disservice in this “Prelims” showdown. While Johns waited to uncork one of his lethal power punches Castaneda was letting loose with hands, kicks, knees, and just about everything else. “Sexi Mexi” kept the pressure up and ended up dropping Johns in the second round. Castaneda took things to another level in the third round when he caught Johns with a knee and then a combination that dropped him to the ground. That’s where Castaneda worked into position to snatch up the submission finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

