Long-time MMA veteran Chidi Njokuani made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former Bellator standout stopped middleweight fighter Marc-Andre Barriault with a vicious knockout just 16 seconds into the first round.

This fight didn’t take long to play out as Njokuani launched a perfectly-placed jab followed by a massive right that sent Barriault to the canvas. Njokuani quickly jumped on top for a few crisp punches before the referee waved the fight off. It was a perfect introduction to a very critical UFC fanbase.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

FIFTEEN SECONDS IS ALL HE NEEDED IN THE DEBUT!!!!!!!



Give it up for @ChidiBangNjoku #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/QyGCUvr43K — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2022

Njokuani, 33, needed 28 professional fights under a collection of promotions to find his way to the UFC’s famed Octagon. The fighter known as “Chidi Bang Bang” was hot off a vicious TKO win on Dana White’s “Contender Series,” but nobody envisioned he’d spark Barriault quite like this. Impressive to say the least.

