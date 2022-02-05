Jailton Almeida made a huge Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian fighter stopped light heavyweight Danilo Marques via first-round TKO (punches).

Almeida wasted little time getting inside and grabbing a hold of a tight body lock. The “Contender Series” alum quickly slammed Marques to the canvas and moved into full mount. From there, Almeida blasted Marques with countless hammer fists and punches to the face. Marques kept turning over to survive but he had to deal with Almeida’s rear-naked choke every step of the way. In the end, Almeida kept the pressure up with his hands and forced the referee to step in for the stoppage.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Almeida, 30, has now won his last 10 trips to the cage, including his recent submission win on “Contender Series.” This victory over Marques certainly put the light heavyweight division on notice, but Almeida is going to have better competition to deal with as he starts to climb the rankings.

