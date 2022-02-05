 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Phil Rowe melt Jason Witt in the second - UFC Vegas 47

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Witt v Rowe Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Phil Rowe scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Fresh Prince” stopped veteran welterweight Jason Witt via second-round TKO (punches).

It wasn’t easy for Rowe in the opening round as Witt scored two easy takedowns to gain some valuable control time. Witt went back to his wrestling in the second, but Rowe was a little more defensive this time around and forced the action to stay on the feet. That’s when he landed a beautiful three-shot combination that put Witt down. Rowe piled on a few insurance shots before the referee could break it up and call a stop to the action.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

