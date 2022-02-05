Denys Bondar saw his Octagon debut go up in flames earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight newcomer lost to Malcolm Gordon via first-round technical submission (arm injury).
Bondar felt the pressure early on as Gordon locked up a tight armbar attempt. “Psycho” was able to power his way out of the submission, but Gordon certainly did some damage to the arm. Moments later, Gordon executed a takedown attempt along the cage that forced Bondar to post on the same arm. Bondar lasted just a few seconds before his left elbow blew out and he was forced to call it a night. It was a gnarly Octagon debut to say the least.
Check out the final sequence below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
THAT's how you open the show!! @MALCOLM_X_MMA wasted NO TIME getting the finish #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/jrul3OD28R— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 5, 2022
Bondar, 29, was riding an eight-fight win streak coming into this UFC debut. The flyweight prospect was expected to produce a little more than what he did, but hopefully he can recover and return in dramatic fashion sometime in 2022.
