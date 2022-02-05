 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Shahbazyan Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland meet in a pivotal main event showdown. The winner could end up cracking the middleweight top five.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 47 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 5, 2022, with a pivotal Middleweight match up that will see No. 6-ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7-seeded Sean Strickland. In UFC Vegas 47’s co-main event, 185-pound finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In addition to the barn-burner headliner, UFC Vegas 47 will feature a slew of promising young talent from start to finish. This includes the likes of Nick Maximov, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Tresean Gore, Miles Johns and Denys Bondar. Not to mention the return of “Smile’n” Sam Alvey as he takes on Brendan Allen in a light heavyweight showdown.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 47’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen
Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-André Barriault
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
Jason Witt vs. Phillip Rowe
Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 47 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 47 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Hermansson vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

