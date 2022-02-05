It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 47 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland meet in a pivotal main event showdown. The winner could end up cracking the middleweight top five.

In addition to the barn-burner headliner, UFC Vegas 47 will feature a slew of promising young talent from start to finish. This includes the likes of Nick Maximov, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Tresean Gore, Miles Johns and Denys Bondar. Not to mention the return of “Smile’n” Sam Alvey as he takes on Brendan Allen in a light heavyweight showdown.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 47’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-André Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Phillip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

Related The Person That Is Going To Dethrone Israel Adesanya

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 47 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 47 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Hermansson vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.