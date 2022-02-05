Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 47 main event

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will risk his spot in the 185-pound title chase when he collides with streaking division wild man Sean Strickland in the UFC Vegas 47 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Hermansson (22-6) has struggled to stay consistent over the last few years, losing important middleweight battles against the likes of Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. As for Strickland (24-3), he’s captured five straight with two technical knockout finishes, but has not faced the same level of competition as his Swedish foe.

Elsewhere on the card, “Smile’N” Sam Alvey will make his Octagon return against hot-and-cold middleweight bruiser Phil Hawes. In addition, undefeated up-and-comer Nick Maximov battles once-beaten Hawaiian standout Punahele Soriano in 185-pound action.

