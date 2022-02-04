The upcoming Triad Combat 2 event set to go down on Feb. 26 live on Triller from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 concerns in the area. This is according to a recent report by Ariel Helwani.

MMA Junkie later confirmed the news and obtained the following statement from Triller regarding the cancelation:

“We made this hard decision out of an abundance of caution for the Fight Club athletes and fans of Triad and Jason Aldean. We determined that, given the current state of the Omicron virus, it was in our collective interest to postpone this large arena event. All tickets will be refunded and stay tuned for very exciting news for where and who will be fighting and rocking our next event!”

It is unknown at this time when and where Triller will reschedule Triad Combat 2, but it’s only a matter of time. The inaugural Triad Combat event took place this past November and produced some entertaining results (watch HERE).

This cancelation is bad news for all involved, but especially for former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. “Cigano” was scheduled to compete in the main event against former boxing champion Kubrat Pulev, who just decimated Frank Mir back in November. It was supposed to be JDS’ first big fight since parting ways with UFC in 2021 and his soft introduction into the world of boxing.

The Triad Combat 2 card was also expected to feature the likes of Vitor Belfort, Jimmie Rivera, Sam Sicilia and Joe Schilling, who will now have to wait a little longer to get inside of the famed triangle.