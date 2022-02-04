Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland staredown video from UFC Vegas 47 weigh ins

Jack Hermansson came face-to-face with fellow middleweight contender Sean Strickland at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 47 weigh ins, held in advance of their five-round headliner tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 5, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hermansson (22-6) has struggled to stay consistent over the last few years, losing important middleweight battles against the likes of Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. As for Strickland (24-3), he’s captured five straight with two technical knockout finishes, but has not faced the same level of competition as his Swedish foe.

Below is the co-main event staredown between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov:

