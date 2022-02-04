UFC Vegas 47 weigh in video, live results for ‘Hermansson vs Strickland’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 47 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a middleweight showdown between Top 10 contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland this Sat. night (Feb. 5, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 185-pound co-main event between middleweight bruisers Nick Maximov and Punahele Soriano, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 47 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Hermansson vs. Strickland” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 47 Main Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

185 lbs.: Nick Maximov (185) vs. Punahele Soriano (185)

170 lbs.: Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)

205 lbs.: Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)

185 lbs.: Bryan Battle (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (186)

145 lbs.: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149*)

UFC Vegas 47 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: John Castaneda (136) vs. Miles Johns (135.5)

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Mike Trizano (145.5)

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185)

170 lbs.: Jason Witt (171) vs. Philip Rowe (170.5)

135 lbs.: Alexis Davis (135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

205 lbs.: Jailton Almeida (203) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Denys Bondar (125)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 47 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 47 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Hermansson vs. Strickland” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.