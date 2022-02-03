Rafael Fiziev vs Rafael dos Anjos odds: ‘Ataman’ opens as sizable betting favorite for UFC Vegas 48

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an important lightweight battle for the upcoming UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 19 at APEX in Las Vegas, featuring No. 11-ranked Rafael Fiziev taking on No. 6-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos.

Fiziev (11-1) got a rude welcome to UFC when Magomed Mustafaev kicked him into the phantom zone back in April 2019. Since that debut loss, the Azerbaijani bruiser has been nothing short of unstoppable, racking up five straight wins with two highlight-reel knockouts.

As a result, Draft Kings has “Ataman” as the -240 betting favorite.

Dos Anjos (30-13) tried to reinvent himself at 170 pounds and despite a red-hot start, the well-traveled Brazilian would later succumb to the division’s best wrestlers. “RDA” eventually returned to lightweight with a split-decision win over veteran slugger Paul Felder back in Nov. 2020.

Bookies recently listed Dos Anjos as the +195 underdog.

UFC Vegas 48 will also feature a middleweight showdown between Kyle Daukaus (-170) and Julian Marquez (+150), along with a crucial light heavyweight banger pitting Johnny Walker (+225) against Jamahal Hill (-280). Elsewhere on the card, Jim Miller (+160) and Nikolas Motta (-190) hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

