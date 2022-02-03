Bruce Buffer has a warning for Francis Ngannou: ‘You become irrelevant when you leave UFC’

Bruce Buffer, affectionately known as the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” has been announcing fights since 1996, so I think it’s fair to say the part-time elevator brawler knows a thing or two about the trajectory of UFC fighters.

That’s why Buffer believes athletes who leave the promotion in search of greener pastures find themselves fading away into obscurity.

“No offense to other organizations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. Instead of losing in the UFC your contract is being ended in the UFC and you fall from the Octagon down into the Bellators.”

I guess the counter to that argument is that some fighters, like Ryan Bader and Corey Anderson, have been able to double their salaries by changing teams.

UFC is in danger of losing heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou, fresh off his championship performance against Ciryl Gane, who not only desires a pay increase, but also wants the ability to compete in boxing when the opportunity arises.

To date, the promotion has remained bullish on his requests.