To the surprise of no one, the war of words between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is really heating up. The Welterweight headliner is scheduled for UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, so there’s still over a month until the contest, but that hasn’t smoothed over any tensions.

Covington, in particular, has been active in interviews lately, labeling Masvidal a terrible husband and father. Perhaps somewhat in response to those recent slams, Masvidal has released his response, a nearly six-minute video highlighting the inconsistencies in Covington’s character and claims.

Masvidal titled the video “Judas Covington, The Real Street Judas,” attempting to turn Covington’s previous insult against him. Check it out:

That’s the problem with putting on an act for as long as Covington’s been running his mouth: it’s hard to keep track of all the nonsense. Masvidal’s video does a nice job of painting Covington as both fake and unlikeable, perhaps to a degree that isn’t actually good for the promotion of the fight?

Regardless, expect Covington to respond sooner than later.

Insomnia

This is stupid and largely unrelated to our main story tonight, but it made me chuckle enough to include anyway.

using masvidals hairline to visualise my interest in his fights in graph format: pic.twitter.com/zeD9WYeHEF — Stanky (@stankymma) February 2, 2022

Remember how Triple C rejoined the USADA pool? About that ...

Henry Cejudo tells me that Chael Sonnen's claim he's reentered the USADA pool is "FAke news " pic.twitter.com/cIqHRbj4Ii — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 2, 2022

Can Rodtang survive an MMA round vs. Demetrious Johnson?

Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa may have be set on a violent collision course, but they can remain united in hating Greg Hardy.

The goat is a fellow greg hardy hater pic.twitter.com/HQ8Tn1NV7A — Charlie (@MyBallsWasHot18) February 2, 2022

Anthony Hernandez will return off his “Submission of the Year” vs. Rodolfo Vieira against another nasty ground specialist.

High-level wrestling on the AKA mats:

This is only tangibly related to combat sports, but watch it anyway.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Kick low, look low, kick high:

A pesar de faltarle una mano Marney Maxx se las arreglo para meter un lindo KO ayer en Demo Fight 11 pic.twitter.com/OUDvvGLtlw — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 30, 2022

Aside from the brutality, this kick really stands out because it’s almost a mix of a front and round kick. Straight to the jaw!

Whatttt. Amazing jumping switch kick KO just now at Fury Amateur Series by Dylan Aguilar. #FuryAmateurSeries36 pic.twitter.com/pQC67sc47F — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2022

Shoutout Kyokushin Karate, producer of many great head kick KOs.

Random Land

Rarely does this column cross over into traditional ball sports, but Tom Brady is the GOAT, and this map is hilarious.

The Tom Brady Hate Map



Based on over 200,000 geotagged tweets with keywords like "I hate Tom Brady" & "F**k Tom Brady" pic.twitter.com/6JL3Ro1HBZ — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 2, 2022

Midnight Music: Albums don’t come much weirder than Ween’s The Mollusk, which served as an inspiration for Spongebob Squarepants of all things!

