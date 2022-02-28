Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson scratched from Bellator 276

Next weekend’s Bellator 276 card in St. Louis, Mo. on Mar. 12, 2022, has taken a hit.

MMAMania.com has confirmed with multiple sources that the 145-pound Featherweight contender bout between No. 2-ranked Cat Zingano and the No. 7 Pam Sorenson is now off due to a Zingano injury. The extent of Zingano’s injury is unknown at this time.

The bout’s initial announcement was met with surprise from many in the community as Zingano appeared to be next in line for a shot at the current champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino. “Alpha” has gotten back on a winning streak since her departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Aug. 2019 with wins over Gabby Holloway and Olivia Parker inside the Bellator cage. A former UFC 135-pound Bantamweight title challenger, the 39-year-old Zingano went 3-4 inside the Octagon (12-4 overall) after becoming the first mother to compete for the organization.

As for Sorenson, the former Invicta Fighting Championships made her promotional debut in Aug. 2021 with a win over Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) veteran, Roberta Samad. Sorenson would follow up the performance by encountering former multi-time Bellator title challenger Arlene Blencowe. Unfortunately for Sorenson, Blencowe walked away with the unanimous decision victory.

Bellator 276 will be headlined by the Featherweight men as Adam Borics faces Mads Burnell. In the co-main event, former Light Heavyweight champion Phil Davis looks to add a second consecutive loss to the record of recent title challenger, Julius Anglickas.