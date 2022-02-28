UFC 272: Rafael Fiziev tests positive for COVID-19, forced out of Rafael dos Anjos fight (again)

Rafael dos Anjos just found out while live on #TheMMAHour that Rafael Fiziev was forced from their fight at #UFC272 Fiziev's manager tells @arielhelwani that he has COVID and is unable to compete. pic.twitter.com/uIWynAXALY

A highly-anticipated Lightweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev has once again been scratched. The bout was originally set to take place on Feb. 19, 2022, but was ultimately moved to this weekend’s (Sat., March 5, 2022) UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event after Fiziev encountered visa issues. Now, the fight is off once again after Fiziev came down with COVID-19.

In an interesting twist, dos Anjos was informed of the unfortunate news by Ariel Helwani while he was live on-air in the middle of an interview on “The MMA Hour.” Soon thereafter, Fiziev confirmed the news via Twitter:

I called out RDA and I still want that fight when my health will allow me to compete again. Apologies to him, but saying that I was faking it is complete nonsense. Time will put everything in place — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) February 28, 2022

As far as dos Anjos is concerned, he is hoping the promotion finds a late replacement for him to salvage the full fight camp he put in, saying he is willing to take on any and all comers. Luckily for him, there seems to be a willing volunteer ready to fill the void after Renato Moicano threw his name in the ring.

Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) has informed the UFC he is willing to step in against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend at #UFC272, his manager @ko_reps tells me. Moicano is fresh off a Feb. 12 win over Alexander Hernandez. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 28, 2022

Moicano is currently on a two-fight win streak and is fresh off a second-round submission win over Alexander Hernandez, which took place at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. For now, dos Anjos will have to sit idle to see if the promotion is willing to allow Moicano to step in.

Keep it tuned to MMAmania for future updates regarding this developing story.