 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 272: Rafael Fiziev tests positive for COVID-19, forced out of Rafael dos Anjos fight (again)

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

A highly-anticipated Lightweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev has once again been scratched. The bout was originally set to take place on Feb. 19, 2022, but was ultimately moved to this weekend’s (Sat., March 5, 2022) UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event after Fiziev encountered visa issues. Now, the fight is off once again after Fiziev came down with COVID-19.

LIVE! Watch UFC 272 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

GRUDGE MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated Welterweight match up that will see No. 1-ranked contender, Colby Covington, clash with former teammate and friend, No. 6-seeded Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, former Lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked Rafael dos Anjos will battle rising No. 11-seeded Rafael Fiziev in an intriguing 155-pound contender bout.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In an interesting twist, dos Anjos was informed of the unfortunate news by Ariel Helwani while he was live on-air in the middle of an interview on “The MMA Hour.” Soon thereafter, Fiziev confirmed the news via Twitter:

As far as dos Anjos is concerned, he is hoping the promotion finds a late replacement for him to salvage the full fight camp he put in, saying he is willing to take on any and all comers. Luckily for him, there seems to be a willing volunteer ready to fill the void after Renato Moicano threw his name in the ring.

Moicano is currently on a two-fight win streak and is fresh off a second-round submission win over Alexander Hernandez, which took place at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. For now, dos Anjos will have to sit idle to see if the promotion is willing to allow Moicano to step in.

Keep it tuned to MMAmania for future updates regarding this developing story.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...